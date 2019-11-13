Leaders of Erie’s African American Concerned Clergy and the Erie Chapter of NAACP voice support of bringing community college to Erie County

Leaders of Erie’s African American Community are endorsing the idea of bringing a standalone community college to Erie County.

Members of Erie’s African American Concerned Clergy and the Erie Chapter of NAACP reiterated their support of a community college in a news conference today.

Their support comes ahead of the state Board of Education’s vote on Erie County’s community college application.

Members of the state Board of Education are expected to vote on the county’s application tomorrow.

“We think bringing a community college to this community would make for a stronger city,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom.

Erie residents and some of Erie’s political leaders are currently in Harrisburg to advocate for the community college.