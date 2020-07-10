Leaders with Minority Community Investment Coalition gather to share accomplishments

The Minority Community Investment Coalition and other community leaders come together to announce their accomplishments they’ve done for underprivileged neighborhoods.

Ever since MCIC purchased Savocchio Park, the organization has been working with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority to market the site to investors.

The MCIC has purchased additional 15 vacant lots in order to bring new developments into the disadvantaged neighborhoods.

In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Erie, MCIC was ready to respond. The organizations delievered almost 45,000 meals to seniors, disabled, working parents and the Erie School District unable to pick up their school meals.

Last month, the MCIC and other partnering organizations offered mobile COVID-19 testing sites for free. Testing was provided to almost 400 people.

“One thing that we want to do is provide jobs, we want to provide opportunities for the under served population.” said Shantel Hilliard, the founder of MCIC.