Leadership Christian Academy heads back to school

It’s back to school for students at Leadership Christian Academy.

Parents and students were all smiles as they made their way back to school for in-person learning.

One parent saying it’s a heartwarming moment to drop off his kid, however he realizes it’s going to be a different experience with the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s overwhelmingly joyful and sad at the same time. My little boy is growing up and starting his life as a grade-schooler,” said Shawn McCowien, parent.

The academy has implemented safety measures due to the pandemic. Like other schools, students will remain socially distant and mask up.

