A group of leadership executives from a local company graduated from a 10-month program.

Leaders from Wm. T. Spaeder graduated from a business consulting firm program.

It’s a leadership academy program designed for employees to improve efficiency and develop leadership skills.

One instructor from a firm called Decision Associates said this kind of learning benefits the local economy.

“It benefits our organization, because they’re able to grow a crop of really seasoned executives and leaders who can attract and retain the best of the best, which inevitably helps the region,” said Elizabeth Cipolla, an instructor at Decision Associates.

This event took place at the Erie Club. Leaders said they hope to continue this program.