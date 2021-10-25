Leaf collection continues through December

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Leaf collection for City of Erie and Millcreek residents continues through December.

The City of Erie is collecting leaves during regular trash pickup days until Dec. 9th. Residents are asked to put their leaves in biodegradable or compostable ADSM 64 bags, paper leaf bags, or hard open containers.

DO NOT use cardboard boxes or any other non-compostable refuse or recycling bags.

DO NOT put pet waste of cat litter in with leaves.

DO NOT put grass and leave in refuse.

DO NOT rake leaves into city streets. This creates a hazardous situation for cars, motorcycles, cyclists, walkers, and runners.

Wet leaves can cause slippery conditions. Cars parked over dry leaves can catch fire.

For Millcreek residents, the first fall curbside leaf collection took place the week of Oct. 18th. The rest of the fall pickup dates are as follows:

Second Fall Pickup — Nov. 1-5

Third Fall Pickup — Nov. 15-19

Final Fall Pickup — Dec. 6-10

Millcreek residents can also take their leaves to the Millfair Compost Center for free.

Leaves must be placed in clear/transparent bags during scheduled leaf collection weeks on your normal pickup day

Bags must be separate from trash and recycling, and cannot contain grass or branches

a third truck will pick up leaf bags on collection weeks

Millcreek residents can also take advantage of branch collection, which took place Sept. 13-17 this year. Curbside Christmas Tree collection will take place from Jan. 10-14.

You can also get rid of grass by bagging it and keeping it separate from your trash and recycling on your regular trash collection day.

