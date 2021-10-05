Leaf collection week: When can you have your leaves picked up?

If your yard is covered in fallen leaves, the City of Erie is ready to take them off your hands.

On Monday, the City of Erie Government Facebook page notified locals that they will be collecting bags of leaves from a different section of the city every day this week.

The city asks that you store the leaves in biodegradable or compostable ADSM 64 bags, paper leaf bags or hard open containers. Leaf pickup will take place on the same day as your regular trash pickup.

For a schedule of when they will collect leaves in your area, click HERE. You can see the schedule under “Trash Pick Up Days.”

