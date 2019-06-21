Leaf Guard celebrates 20 years of business

Leaf Guard of Lawrence Park hosted a free picnic for the community to help celebrate.

President of Leaf Guard Matthew Bauer says he and his father started the business back in 1999 and since then the business has been booming. Bauer says it’s great to see the community embracing the company.

Bauer says they have been around to grow the business into areas outside of Erie such as Buffalo.

“As an insulation company we’re constantly busy helping people lower their utility bills and get rid of ice formation,” said Bauer.