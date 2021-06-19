LEAF holds open market at Frontier Park supporting local businesses and farmers

LEAF’s open market continues to support local farmers and Erie businesses at Frontier Park.

The open market began last year when business owners had to think on their feet to continue to sell their products.

This year there are a total of ten vendors, local farmers, and barkers that are selling their goods.

The Program Director, Rosa Showers, said that the open space at the park is a way to offer an outdoor grocery shopping experience for the community.

“And also have a nice, safe community event outdoors and bring people to the park. The park is a beautiful place to be,” said Rosa Showers, Program Director for LEAF’s Open Market.

“Events like this are really fun to get out and get the community to engage with businesses. Maybe with businesses they have never experienced before. So we like being part of that,” said Andy Steinmetz, Owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea.

LEAF’s open market is a bi-weekly event from 10 am to 2 pm that will go until the fall.

