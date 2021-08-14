LEAF holds open market at Frontier Park

Folks had the chance to get fresh produce and a lot more at today’s LEAF Open Market held at Frontier Park.

The Lake Erie Arboretum hosted another market event on the 8th Street side of the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There were over 14 vendors in the park. Some of these vendors include Blooming Family farms, and Majestic Bakery.

The creative director for Lake Erie Arboretum said that they planned the market season just in time for Erie’s 814 Day.

“Everyone is local. It’s just a great space to buy your veggies, flower pot plants, or cool things,” said Jaime Keim, Creative Director of Lake Erie Arboretum.

The LEAF Open Market will be run biweekly until October 23rd.

