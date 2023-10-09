Its national Fire Prevention Week, which gives people the chance to learn life saving safety tips.

We spoke with the City of Erie Fire Department Chief Fire Inspector on the importance of the week.

He told us the department has tours set up with schools.

The tours will teach students many safety tips and precautions, including “stop, drop and roll.”

“It’s something you got to learn young and keep on for your whole life. If we start the kids learning young, hopefully it stays with them, and when they become adults they are still safe around fire and stuff like that,” said Donald Sauer, Chief Fire Inspector, City of Erie Fire Department.

Fire Prevention Week was started commemorate the great fire of Chicago in 1871.