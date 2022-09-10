The Blasco Library is now featuring a Queen Elizabeth display for community members to learn more about the public figure.

After learning about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Erie County Library has put together an exhibit.

The display includes books about the queen in her youth and later in her reign, as well as more lighthearted stories.

One librarian said that they change their displays based on important current events.

She said that people like to learn about the royal family and Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s one of the longest monarchies that has reigned across the world, and so people are just really interested in what’s up with it. We kind of watched William and Harry grow up with their grandmother and everything like that. So it’s something that we like to read about. It’s something that we like to learn about,” said Rachel Stevenson, Programming Librarian.

You can check out books from the display at the Erie County Blasco Library to learn more about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.