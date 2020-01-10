1  of  3
Learning differences between appropriate or inappropriate behavior in the workplace

Many people may not know what is considered appropriate or inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

This includes an off-color joke or even overhearing a conversation you are not comfortable with. If a comment is not directly related to your job, then it probably is not appropriate.

“Anything that someone might find offensive in a conversation or statement or a joke is a cause for a concern. If another person in that environment is finding that offensive then action needs to be taken.” said Paul Lukach of the Crime Victim Center.

He says if something is said that is inappropriate it needs to be brought to the attention of a supervisor.

