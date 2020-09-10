LECOM awarded $74,000 grant to improve educational services during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced that a total of $74,376 was allocated to LECOM to “improve educational services amidst the COVID-19 pandemid,” according to a news release Thursday afternoon.

This grant aims to help schools and educational agencies implement public health and safety plans, all with the goal to resume safe operations in the fall.

The grant was awarded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds.

“Students deserve access to a quality educational experience and through these unprecedented times, this funding will help LECOM continue to provide that. This pandemic has caused many life disruptions, but it’s also shown us a resiliency and determination to come out stronger, smarter and more considerate. These resources will help LECOM prepare a whole new workforce that will be equipped for the challenges of tomorrow,” Rep. Bizzarro said.

“As a former teacher, I know that the safety of our students and staff is paramount as we educate during the pandemic. This grant will help LECOM and our local education providers develop the best plans to resume teaching while at the same time ensuring that students enjoy the safest possible learning environment.” said Rep. Merski.

“LECOM’s dedicated educators and administrators are committed to providing exceptional training for young adults, but the pandemic has made that more complicated. Securing this funding will ensure that the college has access to the resources it needs to keep students and staff safe while continuing to provide top-notch education.” Rep. Harkins said.