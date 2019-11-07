LECOM Center for Health and Aging unveils new location





Officials with the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging unveiled the new home for the LECOM Center for Health and Aging.

Festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks by Pennsylvania Senator Dan Laughlin, President of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging James Lin, and other LECOM health representatives.

Tours were also given of the nearly 9,000 square-foot facility located at 3910 Schaper Ave Erie, PA 16508.



“I’m very proud of our staff. I’m very proud of our health system to invest in the community in this way to help our seniors and to hopefully make an impact on Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Dr. James Lin, President, LECOM Center for Successful Aging.

The Senior Education and Health Service nonprofit, formerly known as LifeWorks Erie, moved to the new location in late October after more than 25 years in its Peach St. facility.