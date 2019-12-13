LECOM community giving back during holiday season

Members of the LECOM community are giving back this holiday season.

Residents and staff of Parkside at Westminster, the LECOM Senior Living Center and the LECOM Center for Health and Aging spent the last four weeks collecting food in order to give back to the Second Harvest Food Bank. More than 1,000 pounds of a variety of different foods were donated.

“It’s really heartwarming,” said Kristen Gehrlein, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement. “We say that LECOM Health is all about care, compassion and community, but really its our residents that did this to give back to this community to show exactly what our mission stands for.”

Members of the LECOM staff along with residents were present for the food donation at the Second Harvest Food Bank.