LECOM completes nursing home testing at its senior living center

Not a single patient or staff member at any LECOM long term care facility is positive for COVID-19.

LECOM Institute for Successful Aging has completed its universal testing in all three of its nursing facilities.

There is a total of 300 residents and 500 employees, including those at the LECOM Senior Living Center on Peach Street. Testing began June 18th and was completed June 30th, three weeks ahead of the state mandate. The state mandated universal testing of all residents and staff in nursing homes by July 24th. This will allow them to move into a three-step guideline of reopening.

“What this does, it allows us to move into step one, reopening phase, and what that means is we have to follow our strict policies and procedures that we have created early on.” said Dr. James Lin.

The three-step reopening process for nursing homes was released Saturday by the State Department of Health.