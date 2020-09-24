LECOM Flu Phone-a-Thon taking place tonight on JET 24

The COVID-19 pandemic has consumed the world over the last six months. The race for a safe coronavirus vaccine is big news.

But, don’t forget about another important measure to help keep you safe and healthy. It’s flu season and medical experts everywhere want to remind you it’s time now to get your flu shot.

The flu killed 40,000 Americans last year.

Tonight, beginning at 5p.m., JET 24 and the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging will present our annual Flu Phone-a-Thon.

We will have medical experts in studio answering your phone calls about this years flu season, where you can get a flu shot, and help you understand why it’s more important than ever.

Join us tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for this important information.