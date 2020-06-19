LECOM Health acquires rapid COVID-19 test result system

LECOM Health now has technology that can quickly detect COVID-19 in its most vulnerable patients.

They recently acquired the first rapid COVID-19 test result system among Erie nursing homes. The patients places their nasal swab in the machine and it can detect if the virus is present.

Before getting the technology, they would have to send results to other labs. This process could take up to 72 hours. That time is now cut to less than 20 minutes.

“We can identify them quicker and we can get them away and isolated into our COVID unit quicker and that will stop the spread. In addition, the early identification can lead to earlier treatment.” said Dr. James Lin.

Dr. Lin says that the unit can also detect other viruses including influenza