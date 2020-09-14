LECOM Health announces partnership with Achievement Center

LECOM Health has now partnered with the Achievement Center to better serve the community.

This new affiliation helps the groups to serve the community.

The partnership will help to combine resources to reach members more than ever before through the partnered service.

“It’s going to be more integrative care. You’ll have therapy resources from the Achievement Center and psychiatrists there too. As one of the biggest providers of mental health services in Erie County, it’s going to be an integrative mold that allows us to collaborate better for psychiatric and therapeutic services,” said Dr. Giapiero Martone, Child Psychiatrist at LECOM Behavioral Health.

The affiliation has been in the works for about a year now with it going into effect September 14th.