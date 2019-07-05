LECOM Health Challenge brings boost to local economy

Business owners in Chautauqua County have seen a spike in sales due to the LECOM Health Challenge taking place at Peek’n Peak over the Fourth of July holiday.

Local business owners have seen a spike in sales during this event every year. 2019 is the fourth annual year it has been held.

Overall the event is estimated to bring about a one million dollar impact to the local economy, according to County Executive George Borrello.

Nancy Sonny, owner of Secret Cubby said over the four years the tournament has been taking place, she has noticed more and more people make their way to the lake and surrounding areas.

Alexander’s owner Andrew Wallen said the event brings business to the entire area. ” A lot of people do not know about this small, nice little town. To get them in here and hopefully have them return, it’s a nice feeling,” Wallen said.