LECOM Health Challenge returns to Peek’n Peak

LECOM Health challenge returns to Peak’n Peak for its fourth year, bringing professional golf’s rising stars to Chautauqua County. The golf tournament is held July 4 through July 7, 2019 with free admission for the public July 5, 6 and 7.

The event is a Korn Ferry Tour event hosted at Peek’n Peak’s Upper course. The entire week is full of events including a Pro-Am, followed by four official rounds of tournament competition. Proceeds benefit the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund, as well as other local charities.

LECOM Health Challenge paid tribute to Military and First responders during the annual Military and First Responders Appreciation Day event sponsored by HOPE’s Windows.

July 5, 6 and 7 have different events happening from bands to contests, music, games and fireworks.

Visit LECOMhealthchallenge.com for more information and a complete list of events.