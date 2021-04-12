LECOM Health expands behavioral health services providing new services to target mental illness

LECOM Health expands behavioral health services by providing new services to target mental illness.

The Extended Acute Care Program provides an extension of active treatment within the adult inpatient unit.

It offers a transitional stay to promote independence and recovery for adults 18 and older. There are other services for younger patients.

LECOM expanded services for children including a short-term psychiatric residential treatment facility for ages seven to seventeen. A sub-acute inpatient program for children ages three to seventeen.

The vice president of the programs said that these services focus to prepare patients for success in the community.

“We’re trying to improve access as well as address some of the really significant needs in our community,” said Danielle Hansen, Vice President of Acute Care & Behavioral Health MCH.

Hansen said that sometime next month the programs will begin.