LECOM Health hosts job fair to recruit employees

LECOM Health is taking some extra steps to recruit more employees to their team.

The institute hosted a job fair for the Millcreek Community Hospital, Medical Associates of Erie, and LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

All three affiliates are looking to hire registered nurses, LPNs, nurse aides, housekeepers, and many more positions.

Officials are saying that it has been tough to fulfill the different variety of positions, but they are remaining hopeful.

“I think it’s tough right now. We’ve been very fortunate with the phenomenal employees that we do have that we’ve done well during the pandemic, but we are looking for new people to join our team to strengthen that team even more,” said Shane Thompson, Director of HR at Millcreek Community Hospital.

LECOM Health anticipates to host more of these job fairs.

