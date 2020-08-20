LECOM Health hosts mobile flu shot clinics in Erie County

You can now get a flu shot without leaving your car. It’s just one new effort to maintain social distancing while keeping you safe from the seasonal flu.

Every Thursday, LECOM will host a mobile flu shot clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and it’s pretty simple… you just drive right up.

Car after car lining up as individuals wanted to get their flu shot. However, it wasn’t inside LECOM Senior Health, it was outside, with service brought right to your car door.

“It’s extremely easy and quick. I have kids, they were in the car with me. I could just pull right up and go.” said Stephanie Hain, a Millcreek resident.

It’s a restructured system for LECOM due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a normal year, LECOM would host about 200 flu sites.

“Because of COVID-19, going into facilities is not an option. So, we are adopting and serving the Erie community the best we can with drive-thru flu clinics.” said Kristen Gehrlein, Marketing at LECOM.

Once arriving on site, all you need is your photo ID and your insurance card.

Many of the patients that we spoke with say they appreciate the convenience and safety of not having to leave their car while also getting a shot.

“It took less than five minutes. I filled out a little bit of paperwork and I was on my way.” Hain said.

Health officials strongly encourage you to get your flu shot.

“It is extremely important now more than ever for everyone to get their flu shot, get it now, get it early while you can.” Gehrlein said.

The Peach Street location will take every Thursday moving forward. The mobile clinic will also be at the Regency at South Shore Mondays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

LECOM, on an average year, will administer over 7,000 flu shots. The mobile sites are servicing individuals nine years old and up.