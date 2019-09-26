LECOM Health opens new pharmacy on Peach Street

Erie residents will now be able to get their medical prescriptions filled at the new LECOM Health Pharmacy.

LECOM officials say this independent retail pharmacy will offer many of the same things customers have come to expect at larger chain stores. LECOM Health also acquired Colonial Family Pharmacies back in July.

You don’t have to be a LECOM patient to use the two pharmacies ; any Erie resident will be able to utilize the services they offer. Now, LECOM health pharmacy students have two new local sites where they will complete their community retail pharmacy rotations.

“What we’re trying to do here is provide in how medical care gets delivered to patients,” said Dr. Hershey Bell, the Vice President of Academic Affairs of the LECOM School of Pharmacy. “Everyone in Erie is going to benefit from this partnership.”

LECOM Health will continue to operate pharmacy services out of the Millcreek Community Hospital.