LECOM Health broke ground on a new facility in Waterford on Wednesday. The new family practice will replace the existing location.

They offer primary care, podiatry and gynecology services to local residents. The building cost almost $1.8 million to design and construct.

Dr. Micalyn Baney, a physician and LECOM instructor who will work in the new facility, explained their decision to start fresh.

“Our building has been around for a long time, l believe since the 80s, and it needs a lot of work. The debate was do we fix up the old building or do we build new,” Baney said. “And whenever the lot became available, and the mill went out, LECOM was able to purchase it. At first it was just going to be a parking lot for our old building, but then we decided, let’s go bigger.”

Construction is set to finish in November.