Efforts are being made to benefit the overall health of those living in rural areas like Corry.

A virtual event was held Wed. outlining a plan for LECOM Health to team up with Corry Counseling Services.

This is a new venture dedicated to the mental and physical wellbeing of Corry residents.

LECOM Vice President for Affiliated Services Jasen Diley says this is another step for LECOM Health to provide services for a rural community.