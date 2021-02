Efforts are being made to benefit the overall health of those living in rural areas such as Corry.

This morning a virtual event outlined a plan for LECOM Health to team up with Corry Counseling Services.

This is a new venture dedicated to the mental and physical well-being of Corry residents.

LECOM Vice President for Affiliated Services, Jasen Diley, said that this another step for LECOM Health to provide services for a rural community.