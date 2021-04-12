LECOM Health providing new services to target mental illness

LECOM Health is expanding its behavioral health services by providing new services to target mental illness.

The Extended Acute Care Program provides an extension of active treatment within the adult inpatient unit. It offers a transitional stay to promote independence and recovery for adults 18 and older.

There are also services for younger patients.

LECOM has expanded services for children, including a short-term psychiatric residential treatment facility for ages 7-17, and a sub-acute inpatient program for children ages 3-17.

The vice president of the program says these services focus on preparing patients for success in the community.

“We’re trying to improve access, as well as address some of the really significant needs in our community,” said Danielle Hansen, vice president, Acute Care & Behavioral Health MCH.

Hansen says the programs will begin sometime next month.