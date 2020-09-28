LECOM Health reports more people are getting the flu shot earlier than ever before

As the CDC recommends getting a flu shot this year, LECOM Health is reporting more people than ever before have done so.

Marcus Baker of LECOM Health said that not only have they seen more people getting the shot, but people are asking for it earlier than ever before.

Due to the pandemic, health experts are recommending to get the shot as soon as possible. Is it too soon however?

“The flu shot takes two weeks for your body to build up immunity to the flu once you receive it. Then you have immunity for about six months. If you get the flu shot in September, you have immunity through at least March. September or October is an excellent time,” said Marcus Babiak, Director of Pharmacy at Millcreek Community Hospital.

There is also no need to worry about the supplies as of right now. The CDC has ordered 20 million extra doses more than last year.