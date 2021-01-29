LECOM Health unveils mobile vaccination unit to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Erie County residents

LECOM Health officials announced plans today that will make it easier for Erie County residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

LECOM Health unveiled its new mobile COVID-19 unit. Their goal is to make the vaccine more accessible to more people in the county.

“This is only another step. It’s never the final step until we beat the pandemic.” said Dr. James Lin.

The new mobile unit will allow for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses at pop-up clinics throughout Erie County. The number of people they can vaccinate depends on how much vaccine they can get from the state.

“For example, we requested a thousand vaccines for this week. We received 500. Our capability is delivering 2,500 vaccines a week for now. We can rev that up to 4,000 to 5,000 if we have to.” Dr. Lin said.

Dr. Lin says it’s capable of doing testing as well as vaccinations.

“The way it’s set up is that you protect the personnel against the public, so there is not going to be a whole lot of PPE and you can see as you go through the truck.” Dr. Lin said.

Local politicians, like Sen. Dan Laughlin, say this is great news for our area.

“The more people we get vaccinated, there is less people for the virus to host it. Eventually, it is just going to fizzle out and hopefully that is sooner than later.” Sen. Laughlin said.

“Those folks who are home bound or have mobility issues, this is going to be able to get the vaccine to them. Instead of them coming to the vaccine, it will be able to bring the vaccine to the people and I think that is a strong advantage in Erie County..” said Rep. Bob Merski

The design of the truck allows them to give the vaccine to multiple people at once. There are also built-in safety measures to protect both the patients and the staff.

For more information on when and where you can get your COVID-19 shot at the mobile clinic.

You can visit https://lecomisaging.com/ or call 814-812-7202. You can also email vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org