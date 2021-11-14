LECOM holds 27th annual Student Scholarship Auction at the Bayfront Convention Center

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday November 13th for a dinner and an auction with the goal in mind to help out students at LECOM.

This marked LECOM’s 27th annual Student Scholarship Auction.

The event is geared towards raising money in order to defer tuition costs for students.

Guests could enjoy a dinner at the Convention Center and then take part in a silent and live auction.

A representative from LECOM said that this event along with other fundraisers will bring in big money.

“We’ll raise through this effort and our annual fund efforts associated with it about two million dollars for scholarships and we’re just delighted that everyone has shown up and we’re delighted to try to help our students ease their financial burdens,” said David Rubino, Vice President of External Affairs at LECOM.

Rubino said that a trip to Switzerland and a baseball bat signed by Ted Williams was up for bid at the auction.

