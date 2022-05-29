Hundreds of students at LECOM graduated on May 29 at Erie Insurance Arena.

More than 400 medical students graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Dental Medicine, and masters degree candidates.

According to the provost, almost 99% of the medical students have residencies lined up.

“So we are 30 years now in Erie in 26th graduation, and you can tell by the crowd everybody is very excited,” said Silvia Ferretti, Provost of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Another graduation will be held on June 5.