Construction of a new surgery center at LECOM Health is officially underway.

Local leaders, including County Executive Brenton Davis, were at the groundbreaking ceremony for the $14.5 million new Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The center will allow for same-day surgery procedures that do not require a long-term hospital stay.

The vice president of surgical services says the new surgery center will give patients access to new types of procedures through several specialties.

“I think that a lot of the procedures that are currently being performed in the hospital can be moved to the outpatient setting safely, number one, with great outcomes. I think this center will allow for some of that,” said Dr. Anthony Ferretti, orthopedic surgeon, VP of Surgical Services, LECOM Health.

The surgery center is expected to be completed by August of 2023.