LECOM holds White Coat Ceremony for first year pharmacy and medical students

LECOM held it’s white coat ceremonies for its first year pharmacy and medical students at the Warner Theatre.

Over 400 students received their white coats at today’s event at the Warner. The ceremony will represent the transition from pre-clinical to more clinical and hands on training.

The Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association will provide the white coats and stethoscopes to LECOM medical students. The tradition of the White Coat Ceremony expresses the importance of achievement during a students education.

“This is really important to the students, they have their family and friends here with them,” said Hershey Bell, Vice President of Academic Affairs at LECOM. “They get to celebrate together really the beginning of the rest of their professional career.”

After receiving their white coats, students will now prepare for the clinical rounds of study.