LECOM held their 29th annual Student Scholarship Auction to raise funds for student debt Saturday night.

The vice president for external affairs of LECOM, Monsignor David Rubino, said about $2 million was expected to be raised Saturday night which will then be aggregated and will result in about $4.5 million this year in scholarships.

He said the auction includes fine wines, trips, and a Darth Vader signed helmet.

He said LECOM tries to help students pay off debt before graduation as medical education can be costly.