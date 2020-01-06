LECOM Institute for Behavioral Health finds new home

LECOM Institute for Behavioral Health is getting a new home.

LECOM Health unveiled its new 7,300 square foot facility this morning. The ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks took place with U.S. Representative Mike Kelly in attendence.

The new facility will offer patients easy access to behavioral health services including medication stabilization, individual therapy and medical diagnostic teachings for patients and families.

The new site will also provide the institute the room to expand its services in the future.

“We will be able to provide an increase of mental health treatments in Erie County. Erie County, although it has a umber of tremendous resources, we really struggle to get people in for psychiatric assessments,” said Meghan McCarthy, director of Millcreek Community Hospital Psychiatric Residency.

Visitors had the opportunity to tour the new facility after the ceremony.