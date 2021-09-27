LECOM Institute for Successful Living discusses Healthy Aging Month

September is Healthy Aging Month, a month dedicated to empowering older adults by promoting the positive aspects of aging.

At LECOM, that is the focus year round at the Institute for Successful Living.

Here is a new approach to an age old problem.

Preventative care is the goal at the Institute for Successful Living at LECOM both inside and out.

The institute is now made up of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine and Glow Laser Beauty.

“I realized over time people not doing prevention and looking at the normal paradigm of health care directly as a primary care doctor for the last ten years are things to look into, but it seems a band aid approach,” said Dr. James Lin, Founder and Medical Director.

When it comes to physical health, Lifestyle Medicine looks at the bigger picture with blood work that looks at three specific areas.

“One of the neotopic imbalance second hormonal chronic inflammation sources that could have CI and the third is heavy metal toxicity or environmental causes that could impact ones physiology,” said Dr. Lin.

If left untreated, these issues can lead to bigger problems down the road.

“We want to make sure that those things are looked at. So the approach is very different from our normal paradigm,” said Dr. Lin.

Dr. Lin noticed in his role as Geriatric Medicine Specialist that issues some residents had in their later years could have been lessened with this approach.

“We have a large population of dementia and that has been one of the leading drivers for me to get into this. After reading research the cause of it from all three of the areas or pillars I talked about,” said Dr. Lin.

The treatment is also different than what you’d expect to find at a doctors office.

“If there is any abnormalities we look into supplement, we look into IV therapy as well as these are things not in the mainstream medicine, but if you look at the basic screen of it, it makes a lot of sense,” said Dr. Lin.

Now that the Center for Lifestyle Medicine is in place, it’s shares a floor with Glow Laser Beauty at the LECOM Wellness Center.

“People get so motivated because they see results now. They want more on how to diet and exercise and that’s when we talk about lifestyle,” said Dr. Lin.

Improving lifestyle is the goal of the Center for Successful Living, putting the focus on living better now and better quality life later.

