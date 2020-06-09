1  of  3
Breaking News
BASF to close Erie facility in 2021 Department of Health: 76,436 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,014 deaths 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 157 active cases
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: George Floyd funeral at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston LIVE: JET 24 Action News at Noon

LECOM opens clinic in Union City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A grand opening held in Union City is addressing a key concern in rural communities, access to health care.

This is the opening for the Union City Rural Health Clinic.

LECOM Health, though it’s Corry Memorial Affiliate, is opening the High Street clinic in the hopes that Union City residents in need of care won’t have to travel somewhere else.

“The clinic boasts 5,000 square feet with four provider offices, 10 exam rooms and two treatment rooms to better serve the needs of the people we serve here in Union City and surrounding areas,” said Jasen Diley of LECOM Health.

Primary care physicians began seeing patients immediately after the grand opening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar