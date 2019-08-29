LECOM opens Medical Arts Building in Corry

More complete health care is now closer to home for Corry neighbors and surrounding communities.

That’s after this ribbon cutting ceremony, which opens LECOM Health’s new Medical Arts Building.

The building has 22 treatment rooms and can staff up to seven health care providers at a time. It also brings a wide variety of services to an otherwise rural area.

“You’ll have everything from family practice and internal medicine to orthopedics, and sports medicine, so really a diverse array of services,” said Jasen Diley, Vice President, LECOM Health.

LECOM is also planning an open house for the public on Tuesday, September 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.