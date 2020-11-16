LECOM opens new Senior Living Facility in Corry

A ribbon cutting in southeast Erie County is opening LECOM’s fourth Senior Living Facility in Erie County.

Parkside at Corry is now open.

Doctors at LECOM tell us that the facility is needed to provide full service to Corry and those living in the southeast corner of the county.

The Shamrock Lane facility will offer the same living and medical services found in LECOM’s other three facilities.

The facility has 39 one and two bedroom apartments, each with a fully equipped kitchenette. The building has a secure entry system and is pet friendly.

Residents will have access to three community rooms, on-site laundry facilities and storage units, along with on-call maintenance personnel. Utilities are included, and optional housekeeping services are available.

Staff members tell us that the investment is part of LECOM’s overall strategy of offering top senior living services throughout all corners of Erie County.