LECOM opens Union City clinic

A grand opening held in Union City is addressing a key concern in rural communities… access to health care. This is the opening for the Union City Rural Health Clinic.

LECOM Health, through its Corry Memorial affiliate, is opening the High Street Clinic in the hopes that Union City residents in need of care won’t have to travel.

“The clinic boasts 5,000 square feet, has four provider offices, 10 exam rooms and two treatment rooms to better serve the needs of the people we serve here in Union City and surrounding communities,” said Jasen Diley, LECOM Health.

Primary care physicians began seeing patients immediately after the grand opening.