LECOM receives national recognition after winning outreach award

Local News
The LECOM School of Pharmacy getting national recognition for promoting awareness about medication safety.

They won the 2020 Outreach Award as part of the Script Your Future Medication Adherence Team Challenge.

Since the beginning of the year, the school has been participating in health fairs and even offered health screenings, as well as giving out information on the importance of taking prescriptions as directed.

Statistics show that about half of patients living with a chronic illness do not take their medications as prescribed.

