LECOM Senior Living Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

LECOM’s Senior Living Center has become the first in this area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations through a federal partnership with a private company.

The program looks to speed up delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine by partnering facilities with companies that distribute drugs.

In this case, LECOM is partnering with a well-known pharmacy chain.

“We chose to partner with Walgreens and have been in contact with Walgreens and they have been very easy to work with and we’re one of the first to contact them to have them schedule with us.” said Dr. James Lin.

The partnership provided 250 doses that would be used with both staff members and with residents.