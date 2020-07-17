LECOM Senior Living Center receives grant to help combat COVID-19

LECOM Senior Living Center will continue to combat COVID-19 by utilizing a 6.2 million dollar grant.

The center received the grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. This grant will help the center provide more aggressive testings that can screen asymptomatic staff members.

The facility is responsible for 81 long-term care facilities in: Cameron County, Crawford County, Elk County, Erie County , Forest County, Mckean County & Warren County.

Dr. James Lin, president of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging, says there’s a 70% of mortality rate in this pandemic. That means seniors are the most vulnerable during this crisis.

“Any DHS services that require us to go out and support for COVID-19 mitigation this funding will provide that for us to help the seven counties that we’re assigned to do,” says Dr. Lin.

Also with this fund, the center’s mission is to have enough stock of PPE gear in case there’s an outbreak.