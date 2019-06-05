LECOM senior living is acquiring The Village at Luther Square. The nursing facility will have new ownership in the next 90 days. “They can grow their part of services and for us it’s an opportunity to continue our growth,” said Vice President of senior living James Lin. LECOM officials said they plan to keep the licensed beds in the current building.

Life NWPA which has comprehensive health services for seniors will move into a new building on West 21st & Peach Street. Phase 2 of the project will include a supply and transportation center in Little Italy on 18th and Cherry.

Mark Gusek the CEO of The Village at Luther Square said these projects still have to be approved. Gusek says the Life Center will be larger and have an open space. “Nobody wants to go to the hospital or a nursing home they want to stay in their own homes,” said Gusek.

The plan includes a Memorial Park at the corner of West 21st & Peach Street. The purchase price of the project was not given. The Living Independence for the Elderly NWPA program that is in the facility is not part of the acquisition.