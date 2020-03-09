LECOM students team up with PennDOT to bring awareness to dangers of drowsy driving

Some LECOM students were handing out free cups of coffee today, but the message was more than just an act of kindness.

The students went to Coffee Culture to work with PennDOT to remind drivers about the dangers of drowsy driving.

It’s important to stay awake and alert on the roads, but the medical students say that being drowsy has other dangers as well.

“Depression, cardio vascular disease, Type II diabetes, obesity is a huge one linked to lack of sleep and moreover the lack of sleep in children. So you might think that the lack of sleep is only something adults suffer from. Kids really want to get between eight to ten hours of sleep,” said Stephanie Craig a LECOM Medical Student.

Both organizations are hoping to have other awareness events in the future.