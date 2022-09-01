FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Flu season is underway and LECOM Health is doing its part to fight the potentially deadly illness.

They have a number of flu shot walk-in clinics scheduled in the area.

They will be kicking off the effort on Friday at the Zem Zem Shrine Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LECOM officials told us that many people are behind on their immunizations.

“The flu is extremely important as a respiratory disease. It’s always been an area prior to COVID that took the light simply because it was the most prevalent,” said Jim Caputo, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Caputo added that immunizations are just one way to fight the flu and COVID. Other ways include masking, washing your hands and social distancing.