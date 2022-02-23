LECOM will offer a science and medical cannabinoid therapeutics course in June of 2022.

This course is designed to help teach health professionals about the growing medical marijuana industry.

Here is more on what the course entails as well as a local doctor’s sentiments on expanding medicinal cannabis knowledge to classrooms.

Students who have already obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited institution will have the opportunity to attend LECOM’s medical cannabinoid therapeutic industry.

“This is a multi-billion dollar industry. It’s in most states and many communities, but many people don’t know anything about it. So this is to provide masters level formal training in specific areas,” said Dr. Timothy Novak, Dean of LECOM School of Health Services Administration.

This area of medicine regarding medicinal marijuana, was identified in the 1980’s.

Since then advances have helped patients use cannabis to battle anxiety, chronic pain, and the side effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy.

“When people see other people using this and they witness it and realize it’s not about impairment, it’s not about getting high or getting euphoric, and they actually see the person having better quality of life as a family member, as an employee, as a neighbor, and they realize this is not about getting high,” said Dr. Joseph Leone, Certified Marijuana Provider & Family Physician.

A doctor of LECOM shares the curriculum and how it will benefit students in their perspective careers.

“This is to provide masters level formal training in specific areas, and we’re looking for evidence based therapeutic effects of cannabinoids, dosing strategies, that are currently being implemented, economic and vertical business integration,” said Dr. Novak.

For more information on this program, click here.