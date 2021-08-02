LECOM VNA Hospice holds rescheduled Wings of Hope butterfly release event

Butterflies take to the sky in celebration of life.

The 16th Annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release took place on August 2nd.

Wings of Hope is a gift fund for VNA Hospice to grant wishes to terminally ill patients.

The event was supposed to take place on Sunday August 1st, but it was rescheduled due to the weather.

“We were worried about getting the message out to our community, but luckily it seems everybody heard and they were able to attend this event. It’s very meaningful,” said Karen Dorman, Administrator for LECOM VNA Hospice.

People could donate and have their loved ones name read during the ceremony.

